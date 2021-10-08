Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 9,193.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,429 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

NYSE:UBER opened at $47.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.86 and a beta of 1.54. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

