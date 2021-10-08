Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 9,134,418 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.28% of Uber Technologies worth $4,046,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovarnum Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. now owns 85,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,211 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 374.6% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 95,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 75,614 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 162.3% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,642 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.28 billion, a PE ratio of -74.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.28.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

