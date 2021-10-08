Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,132 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,148 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBER traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.78. The stock had a trading volume of 169,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,178,137. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $90.03 billion, a PE ratio of -74.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.28.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

