Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Shares Gap Up to $305.79

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $305.79, but opened at $318.72. Ubiquiti shares last traded at $315.28, with a volume of 119 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.25.

The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.04, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 32.48% and a negative return on equity of 491.01%. The business had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total transaction of $521,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,628,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 44.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,593,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,190,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 138,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the period. 6.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

