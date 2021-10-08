UBS Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €300.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €300.00 ($352.94) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VOW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €269.36 ($316.89).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €190.52 ($224.14) on Friday. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion and a PE ratio of 5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of €197.76 and a 200-day moving average of €213.83.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.