UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cheuvreux lowered Renault from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renault presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

OTCMKTS RNLSY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.01. 28,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,995. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. Renault has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $9.84.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

