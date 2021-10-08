UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SCFLF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

OTCMKTS SCFLF remained flat at $$7.70 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.06. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Schaeffler had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Schaeffler will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.