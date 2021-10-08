UBS Group Reiterates €100.00 Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Daimler in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Daimler in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Daimler in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Daimler in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €92.29 ($108.57).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €78.64 ($92.52) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70. Daimler has a twelve month low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a twelve month high of €80.41 ($94.60). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €73.02 and its 200-day moving average is €74.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

