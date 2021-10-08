UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF)

Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium in a report on Friday, October 1st.

PASTF remained flat at $$36.50 during trading on Friday. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $36.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.76.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgates, spoilers, fenders, rocket panels, and rear sash and floor modules, as well as radar and other sensors.

