UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of UFP Industries worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 270.4% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 468,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,808,000 after purchasing an additional 341,822 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at about $2,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,375,000 after purchasing an additional 75,515 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 28.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 161,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 35,971 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,422,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UFPI. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

Shares of UFPI opened at $72.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.51.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

