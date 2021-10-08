Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 604.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 31,311 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Ulta Beauty worth $12,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 66.0% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 56,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $375.03 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $414.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $371.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.76. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.