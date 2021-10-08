Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Holdings Decreased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 343,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,885,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 40.9% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 45.2% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 4,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $375.03 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $414.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $371.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

