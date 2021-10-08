Ultra 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.05 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $166.06 million and $3.05 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,588.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $605.56 or 0.01109324 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.91 or 0.00346058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.78 or 0.00325672 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00018656 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001192 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00015017 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00043549 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001669 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

