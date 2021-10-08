Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) shot up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.70. 41,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,683,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.1169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 4.16%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 944,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 46,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 339.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 921,767 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 15,726 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel; liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); retail pharmacy; specialty chemicals, and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma, and Others.

