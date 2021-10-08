UMA Market Capitalization Achieves $626.38 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. UMA has a total market cap of $626.38 million and approximately $33.84 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One UMA coin can currently be bought for $9.95 or 0.00018249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00049819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.26 or 0.00238921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00103237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00012096 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 104,890,459 coins and its circulating supply is 62,957,808 coins. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

