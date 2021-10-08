Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Stock Position Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708,370 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 2,555.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UA opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.38. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $22.16.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Cowen upped their price target on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

