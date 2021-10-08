Unifty Price Hits $19.52 (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Unifty has a market cap of $22.99 million and approximately $317,958.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for about $19.52 or 0.00035985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unifty has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00062047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.51 or 0.00142917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00093164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,256.74 or 1.00044214 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,539.69 or 0.06526844 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,134 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

