UniMex Network Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, UniMex Network has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniMex Network has a market capitalization of $7.71 million and $72,081.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00061340 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00092855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.76 or 0.00139160 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,790.93 or 1.00648073 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,594.14 or 0.06602249 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network was first traded on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,707,664 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

