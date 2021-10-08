United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 94.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,745 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 296.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 195,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 146,300 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 97,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 23,037 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.00. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.26.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Edwards acquired 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $299,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,689.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert H. Blalock bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.16 per share, with a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,352.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.