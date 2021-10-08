United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €42.76 ($50.30).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on United Internet in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of ETR:UTDI opened at €32.46 ($38.19) on Friday. United Internet has a 52-week low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 52-week high of €39.34 ($46.28). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €35.38 and a 200-day moving average price of €34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

