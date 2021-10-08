UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Lifted by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 3.1% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $61,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE UNH traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $406.42. The stock had a trading volume of 72,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,274. The company has a market capitalization of $383.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $412.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $299.60 and a 12 month high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Citigroup raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.79.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.