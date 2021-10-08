UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Boosted by Makena Capital Management LLC

Makena Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,375 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.1% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,203,185,000 after purchasing an additional 291,660 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after buying an additional 1,040,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,110,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,033,290,000 after buying an additional 679,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,579,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,836,011,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,455,197,000 after buying an additional 292,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $403.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,274. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $412.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $299.60 and a one year high of $431.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.79.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

