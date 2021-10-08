Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 229,119 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,507,440 shares.The stock last traded at $28.32 and had previously closed at $27.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.85.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 152,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 16,840 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Unum Group by 642.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after buying an additional 608,520 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Unum Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 75,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 1,244.9% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 147,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 136,764 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Unum Group by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 844,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,502,000 after buying an additional 155,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

