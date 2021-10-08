Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll Sells 22,500 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $6,772,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.65, for a total value of $7,237,125.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.88, for a total transaction of $6,094,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.75, for a total transaction of $6,069,375.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.41, for a total transaction of $5,071,725.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.98, for a total transaction of $4,904,550.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total transaction of $4,813,425.00.

Shares of Upstart stock traded up $3.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $311.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,246,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,988. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.81 and its 200-day moving average is $163.84. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $346.54.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,164,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,986,000 after buying an additional 538,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Upstart by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after buying an additional 468,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,994,000 after purchasing an additional 391,627 shares during the last quarter. 49.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.64.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

