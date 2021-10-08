Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll Sells 22,500 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $6,772,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.65, for a total value of $7,237,125.00.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.88, for a total transaction of $6,094,800.00.
- On Wednesday, September 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.75, for a total transaction of $6,069,375.00.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.41, for a total transaction of $5,071,725.00.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.98, for a total transaction of $4,904,550.00.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total transaction of $4,813,425.00.
Shares of Upstart stock traded up $3.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $311.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,246,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,988. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.81 and its 200-day moving average is $163.84. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $346.54.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,164,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,986,000 after buying an additional 538,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Upstart by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after buying an additional 468,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,994,000 after purchasing an additional 391,627 shares during the last quarter. 49.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UPST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.64.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
