Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,196,493 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 959,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.25% of Urban Outfitters worth $131,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URBN. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $18,710,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,665 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,112,000 after acquiring an additional 329,993 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 637.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 315,273 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after acquiring an additional 272,494 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 871,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,926,000 after acquiring an additional 211,065 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 430,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,994,000 after acquiring an additional 176,768 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on URBN. MKM Partners upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

URBN stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.53. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

