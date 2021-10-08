US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 912,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.89% of US Ecology worth $34,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on ECOL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

ECOL opened at $30.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.12. US Ecology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $975.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $240.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.70 million. Equities analysts expect that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

