USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,365 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of USANA Health Sciences worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USNA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,931,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,482,000 after purchasing an additional 90,381 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth about $4,880,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 15.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 222,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after acquiring an additional 29,318 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 25.9% in the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 141,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after acquiring an additional 29,029 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 18.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 26,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $156,625.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,625.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $91,748.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,435 shares of company stock worth $331,837. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $96.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.18. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $336.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.20 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

