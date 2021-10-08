USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) Trading Up 1.4%

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI)’s stock price was up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.73 and last traded at $30.57. Approximately 16,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 43,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.16.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.42% of USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

