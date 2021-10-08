USDJ Trading 0.2% Higher This Week (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.84 million and $6.10 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00061737 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.30 or 0.00147295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00090760 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,992.36 or 1.00292750 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,444.40 or 0.06398096 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.