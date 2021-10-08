USDK Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. USDK has a market cap of $28.62 million and $170.79 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, USDK has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USDK Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

