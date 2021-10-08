V Gordon Clemons Sells 2,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $335,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $347,440.00.

On Monday, October 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $381,140.00.

On Friday, October 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total value of $369,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $168,000.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.37, for a total value of $166,370.00.

On Monday, August 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $162,000.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.20, for a total value of $235,800.00.

On Friday, August 20th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.58, for a total value of $158,580.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $316,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL traded down $7.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.99. 22,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.51. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $78.63 and a 12 month high of $195.00.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $152.62 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 9.54%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 20.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,848,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,284,000 after purchasing an additional 310,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 82,686 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,967,000 after purchasing an additional 37,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CorVel by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,707,000 after acquiring an additional 17,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CorVel by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

