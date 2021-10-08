Vai Reaches Market Capitalization of $146.96 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. Vai has a market cap of $146.96 million and $7.22 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai coin can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00001979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vai has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00062047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.51 or 0.00142917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00093164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,256.74 or 1.00044214 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,539.69 or 0.06526844 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 136,911,329 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

