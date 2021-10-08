Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,275 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vail Resorts worth $7,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth about $80,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total transaction of $335,175.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $1,605,915.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTN. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.92.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $345.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,106. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $309.07 and a 200-day moving average of $313.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.34 and a twelve month high of $353.90.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 110.34%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

