Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.30.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VALE shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

VALE opened at $14.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. Vale has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. Equities analysts expect that Vale will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.684 dividend. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VALE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vale by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 22.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 40.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 26.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 74,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Vale by 59.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 547,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 203,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

