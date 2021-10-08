Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 576.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 330,341 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $8,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 388.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 421.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Vale by 336.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 24.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.85. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.684 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 16.36%. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 142.65%.

VALE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

