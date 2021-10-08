Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VLEEY. Citigroup upgraded Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valeo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Valeo stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.52. 33,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.03. Valeo has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $20.55.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

