Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 55.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,940. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.13.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 billion. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.