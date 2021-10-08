Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT) shares rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$35.54 and last traded at C$35.39. Approximately 69,245 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 104,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.11.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.67.

