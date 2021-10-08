Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 79.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 130,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 57,968 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22,028.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 285,052 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 563.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 43,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 37,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,973,000 after buying an additional 255,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,432,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter.

VIG traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.25. The company had a trading volume of 41,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,918. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $124.14 and a 1-year high of $163.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.76 and a 200-day moving average of $155.82.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

