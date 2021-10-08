Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000.

VDE stock opened at $77.77 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $79.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.17.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

