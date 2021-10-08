Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 114,798 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,954,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.28% of Johnson Controls International worth $4,046,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JCI opened at $70.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.93. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

