Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 234,299 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,299 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.21% of Chubb worth $5,723,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,846,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,008,000 after purchasing an additional 223,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,090,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,020,000 after acquiring an additional 139,461 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,999,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,950,000 after acquiring an additional 189,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,784,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,867,000 after acquiring an additional 37,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 6.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,740,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,882,000 after purchasing an additional 269,798 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CB. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.56.

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $548,172.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $178.32 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $116.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.74 and a 200 day moving average of $170.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

