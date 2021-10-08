Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 266,642 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,615,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.43% of Eaton worth $4,981,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 7.0% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 82.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Eaton by 45.4% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $153.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.10. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $101.52 and a 12-month high of $171.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.89.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

