Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 430,215 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,188,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.25% of EOG Resources worth $4,020,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $288,359,000 after buying an additional 358,584 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $66,622,000 after buying an additional 352,277 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,673,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

NYSE:EOG opened at $85.79 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $89.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.23 and a 200 day moving average of $76.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

