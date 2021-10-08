Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275,874 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.00% of Moderna worth $4,745,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $309.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $400.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $124.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.50. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.49 and a twelve month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $722,386,843.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,153,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,000 shares of company stock worth $137,524,340 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

