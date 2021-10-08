Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,571,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,407 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.13% of Roper Technologies worth $4,030,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,595,000 after purchasing an additional 26,636 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 28.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Roper Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.29.

ROP opened at $453.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $473.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.10. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $499.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

