Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.48% of Analog Devices worth $5,383,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.69.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $166.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.48. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $115.64 and a one year high of $178.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

