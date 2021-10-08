Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 1,658,362 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,658,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.71% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $4,417,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,589 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,104,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $226.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.60. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $165.02 and a 52-week high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.