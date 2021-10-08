Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 462,414 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,365,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,414 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 15.71% of Welltower worth $5,514,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 20.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.70.

WELL stock opened at $82.93 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.29 and a 200-day moving average of $80.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.