Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 72,721 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,776,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,721 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.60% of Centene worth $4,505,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Centene by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Centene by 228.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Centene by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Centene by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 41,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC opened at $63.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.37. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $75.59. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNC. boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

